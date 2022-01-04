Clover Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CEO, Vivek Garipalli, and President, Andrew Toy, will present at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high-quality healthcare.

