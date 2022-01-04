Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in January 2022

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events. All presentations are pre-recorded and available on-demand through the online conference platforms.



Biotech Showcase (January 10–12, 2022 and January 17–19, 2022)

Location: Virtual

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO



The Biotech Showcase will feature insights from top investors and biopharma executives. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference (January 10-13, 2022)

Location: Virtual

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO



For more information on the conference and how to register, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative directly or visit https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: XOWNA® (CLBS16), the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. and, in Japan, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of CLI and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for DKD. For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

