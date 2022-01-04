Paycor to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

CINCINNATI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor”) today announced that Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:45 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Contact:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Media Contact:

Katy Bunn

513-338-2398

PR@paycor.com