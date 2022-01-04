MIMEDX to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.



The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

