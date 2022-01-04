Connect Biopharma to Host Conference Call on January 5 at 8:30 AM ET to Review Detailed Data from the Global Phase 2b Trial of CBP-201

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, China, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review detailed data from its global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 beginning at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2pa7xiwr

U.S.: 844-646-2698

Outside of U.S.: 918-922-6903

Conference ID: 7998162



The webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research.

Our lead product candidate, CBP-201 — an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) — has been in clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Our second lead product candidate, CBP-307 — a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) — has been in clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). Furthermore, we have started the clinical development of an additional product candidate, CBP-174 — a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3 — for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

With clinical development activities in the United States, China, Europe, and Australia, and operations in those geographies as well as Hong Kong, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of internally designed, wholly owned small molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information about Connect Biopharma, please visit our website at www.connectbiopharm.com.

