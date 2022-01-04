Valley National Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval for the Acquisition of Bank Leumi USA From the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”) announced today it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete the previously announced acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA.



The acquisition remains subject to certain additional regulatory approvals, including by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Bank of Israel, and other closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Valley.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About Bank Leumi USA

Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation is the U.S.-based holding company for Bank Leumi USA, a New York state chartered bank offering a full range of commercial loan and deposit products. Leumi has over 60 years of experience in the U.S. commercial banking industry and currently operates commercial offices in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, and Aventura (FL). To learn more about Leumi, go to www.leumiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact:

Michael Hagedorn, SEVP

Chief Financial Officer

973-872-4885