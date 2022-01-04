World Insurance Associates Acquires Livingston Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Livingston Insurance Agency (“Livingston”) on December 31, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Livingston was founded in 1991. Today, they provide personal insurance--home, auto, umbrella, flood, and boat insurance –to name a few of the many coverages they offer. In addition, they provide business insurance, offering a wide range of coverages to suit their clients’ commercial needs.

“We endeavor to obtain and service all of our client’s insurance needs. We work together as a team to provide the best expert advice possible to ensure quality coverage,” said Robert Peason, Principal and CFO, Livingston Insurance Agency. “As part of World, we will continue to do so,” added Mitchell Bisgeier, Principal and COO, Livingston Insurance Agency.

“I’d like to welcome Livingston to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Livingston has a great team of knowledgeable professionals, and I know they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Connell Foley provided legal counsel to Livingston and The Manhattan Group advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.