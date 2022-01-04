Atreca to Present Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Discoveries at Keystone Symposia Conference: Antibodies as Drugs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will present data on broadly neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies discovered by the company at the upcoming Keystone Symposia Conference: Antibodies as Drugs, being held January 30 – February 2, 2022 both in Keystone, Colo. and virtually.



Details are as follows:

Abstract title: Broadly neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies discovered in multiple patients target the Receptor Binding Domain

Poster Session 1: January 31, 10:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET

The abstract is currently available to registered attendees on the Keystone Symposia website, and the poster presentation will be posted to the company’s website on Monday, January 31st at 10am ET.

Atreca applied its IRC® technology to generate antibodies from patients infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. IgG variable region sequences were generated from plasmablasts originating from 12 patients, with 1-4 sample timepoints provided during acute infection. Neutralizing activity was assessed against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and a panel of seven SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Twenty-four of 209 SARS-CoV-2-binding antibodies had neutralizing activity against replication competent SARS-CoV-2 in an initial screen. Two antibodies originating from distinct B cell lineages and from different donors neutralized all seven of the tested SARS-CoV-2 variants. Using these two broadly neutralizing antibodies, the Atreca SARS-CoV-2 dataset was queried for convergent sequences. These efforts resulted in the discovery of two new antibodies from a third donor. Both antibodies also neutralized the same panel of seven SARS-CoV-2 variants, and one demonstrated notable potency. All four pan-neutralizing antibodies exhibit favorable developability properties, including high melting temperatures and low polyreactivity.

“While a number of therapeutic antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 have been developed, they often have limited efficacy against emerging viral variants,” said Tito A. Serafini, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca. “We believe the discovery of broadly neutralizing antibodies with favorable developability profiles will continue to be important for treating COVID-19, and that these data show the ability of our antibodies to target emerging variants.”

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and typically are identified by use of terms such as "believe,” “continue,” and similar words. These statements include those regarding the favorable developability properties of our four pan-neutralizing antibodies, the limited efficacy of current therapeutic antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 against emerging viral variants, the continued importance of the discovery of broadly neutralizing antibodies with favorable developability profiles for treating COVID-19, the potential ability of our antibodies to target emerging variants, the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical, clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

