American Films Continues its Rapid Global Growth With US Acquisition and Addition to Brazilian Team

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative intellectual property protection and Identity as a Service (IDaaS) firm American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) today announced it has acquired key assets in both its United States and Brazil operations. The company purchased MDS/OneClick-Data, an established provider of identification validation, search, monitoring and valuation services, and formally added respected lobbyist and creative services businessman Wemerson Marinho to Facterra Brazil, its Brazilian subsidiary based in São Paolo.



“MDS/OneClick-Data services align with our global identity and truth verification strategies and provide additional muscle in the IDaaS space,” said Geoff Lee, president and chief executive officer of American Films, which in the near future plans to change its name to Facterra, Inc. He added that the MDS/OneClick-Data technology and human capital talent will be leveraged across multiple lines of businesses in both the Facterra Global and American Films brands.

“It is gratifying for us to see that the technology we developed at MDS/OneClick-Data matches up so well with Facterra’s global vision and will be supported by its greater resources,” said Steve Buck, vice president of technical operations of the Rochester, NY-based firm.

Lee added that there will be more deals like this in Facterra’s future, as the company continues to build rapidly on its plans to monetize intellectual property at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology also includes FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

Marinho, a high profile creative rights advocate in Brazil, will be helping the Brazil team deploy the FACTERRA technology to fight global intellectual property theft, and protect the rights of artists with support from the Brazilian government.

“Wemerson has been with us since day one in Brazil, but today we welcome him on board as a more fully integrated player,” Lee said, adding that Marinho will also be helping the company in its efforts in Brazil’s capital city of Brasilia to combat online piracy and advocate for greater intellectual property protections.

“Brazil is the sixth largest country in the world and, according to data from the National Forum to Combat Piracy, loses around $58 billion a year in tax revenue as a result of this criminal practice, which also harms artists and creative content producers,” Marinho said.

Marinho added that he has already begun working closely with the National Academy of Culture, of which he is Secretary General, to raise awareness of the rampant IP piracy and its harm to content owners and costs to Brazil’s finances and reputation.

Finally, American Films also announced today that Bradley Safalow would be modifying his role with the company due to family health matters. Safalow, an investor and the founder and chief executive officer of the independent research firm PAA Research LLC, will vacate his board chair position but remain on the Facterra/American Films Board of Directors. Lee said that Safalow will maintain active engagement in the company’s digital asset monetization and global growth strategies.

“I am a big believer in the mission of Facterra and American Films, and absolutely think we can build a replicable process to secure intellectual property so it can be monetized at higher rates using all of the digital tools available, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and security token offerings (STOs), among others,” Safalow said, adding that apart from relinquishing the responsibilities of the board executive chair position, he is looking forward to helping the company achieve its goals in the IDaaS, intellectual property protection, and media verticals through proprietary technology and asset digitization.

Facterra, Inc. is an innovative technology company that provides truth verification across several key industries. Relying on sophisticated, proprietary software, it identifies and verifies digital data and instances of fraud. Its offerings include intellectual property protection and Identity as a Service (IDaaS). Facterra has two primary subsidiaries, Facterra Global, a global trust and risk mitigation company solving for immediate, reliable identify verification, and American Films, which owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. For more information on Facterra, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.





Media Contacts:

John Reynolds, Buchanan PR

610-228-0730

john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

Corinna Wilson, Wilson500

717-979-3407

corinnawilson@wilson500.com