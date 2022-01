SmartBe Investments Inc. Announces Notional Distribution for SmartBe ETFs

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Investments Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the annual distribution for the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF, SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, and SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF (the “ETFs”) for the 2021 tax year.



The record date for the reinvested distribution is December 31, 2021 payable on January 7, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBCM $ 0.00000 SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF SBCV $ 0.22546 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBQM $ 0.00000 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF SBQV $ 1.10628

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the ETFs at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the ETFs and the net asset value of the units of the ETFs do not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distribution. The March 31, June 30, and September 30 cash distributions for the above ETFs were nil. The ETFs were launched on January 27, 2021 and SmartBe decided to accumulate the income and capital gains from each quarter. The ETFs are not expected to have a quarterly cash distribution, unless SmartBe changes the frequency of the distributions, which would be announced in a press release. This notional distribution acts as the sole distribution for 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the ETFs each qualified as mutual fund trusts and, under Canadian tax law, have a deemed tax year-end as a financial institution of December 31, 2021. Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com.

About SmartBe

SmartBe Investments Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe ETFs. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Contact Information Cecilia Chen cecilia@smartbeinvestments.com SmartBe Investments Inc 403 930 8688 Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW, www.smartbeinvestments.com Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4 info@smartbeinvestments.com

Read the SmartBe ETFs’ prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.