Claims process now open for Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The individual claims process in the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars Class Action settlement is now open. The deadline to submit a claim is October 4, 2023.



Each Day Scholar who attended an Indian Residential School during the day only (but did not sleep there overnight) is eligible to apply for a $10,000 Day Scholar Compensation Payment. For a full list of Indian Residential Schools that had or might have had Day Scholars and are included in the settlement see: http://www.justicefordayscholars.com/schools-lists/

In cases where the Day Scholar died on or after May 30, 2005, the deceased Day Scholar’s estate may apply for the Day Scholar Compensation Payment. Claims may be made by the estate Executor/Administrator/Trustee/Liquidator, or if none is appointed, the deceased Day Scholar’s highest priority heir.

Claim forms can be completed and submitted online at: http://www.dayscholarsclaims.com

Paper versions of the claim forms can be requested from the Claims Administrator at 1-877-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca. The claim forms require basic information only and do not require claimants to provide information about their experiences at Indian Residential Schools. For assistance with filling out a Claim Form, contact the Claims Administrator at 1-877-877-5786.

If you need help determining if you are eligible for compensation, or have any other questions regarding the class action and settlement, please contact Class Counsel at dayscholars@waddellphillips.ca or call 1-888-222-6845.

The settlement also provides $50 million for a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund established to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, and commemoration for the benefit Day Scholar Survivors and their Descendants. The Fund will be administered by an independent Day Scholars Revitalization Society, which is currently being established. The process for applying for funding from the Day Scholars Revitalization Fund has not yet been set, and will be available from the Day Scholars Revitalization Society once established.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, and Hope for Wellness Hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca . Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut, on request.

Quotes

Diena Jules, Day Scholar and Survivor Class Representative Plaintiff, Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc: “Today is an historic day. After having been left behind for so many years, the experiences of students who attended Residential Schools as Day Scholars are finally being recognized, and Day Scholars can finally apply for compensation. I encourage all of my fellow Day Scholars to apply as soon as possible.”

Charlotte Gilbert, Day Scholar and Survivor Class Representative Plaintiff, Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc

“The road to healing is long, and this is just one step along the way, but it is an important one. I am so glad that Day Scholars no longer have to wait to apply for compensation. Day Scholars also suffered at the Residential Schools and we are glad to finally see this recognition 14 years after the Residential School Settlement.”

Councillor Selina August, shíshálh Nation:

“Ever since Day Scholars were excluded from the common experience payment of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement in 2005, Day Scholars from our community have been advocating for justice. shíshálh Nation is proud to have supported Day Scholars along with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc and the Grand Council of the Crees in their struggle to include the excluded. I have been honoured to work on this file in various capacities, including with Garry Feschuk (hiwus akista) when he first joined forces with Chief Shane Gottfriedson of Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, and later as a Councillor. As a member of the Descendant Class myself, I have grown very passionate about attaining justice for Day Scholars. I thank the Day Scholars and particularly the Representative Plaintiffs who took on the burden of this fight on behalf of Day Scholars across Canada.”

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Elected Chief/Kúkpi7 of Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc:

“I am proud that Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, together with shíshálh Nation and the Grand Council of the Crees has championed the cause of Day Scholars over their ten year battle for recognition. It was wrong that Day Scholars were excluded from the common experience payment of Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, and we are glad that today they finally they are able to apply for compensation.”

Media Contact:

Titilayo Ajibose

437-788-2120

tajibose@argylepr.com