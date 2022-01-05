Verisk Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in India for Second Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD, INDIA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India for the second year in a row. Based on employee feedback, the certification honors Verisk for its outstanding workplace culture.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. Verisk has created a Great Place to Work FOR ALL their employees by excelling on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

“The feedback of our colleagues is critical in guiding the ways we communicate, collaborate and support each other,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “We aim to foster a culture that values integrity, respect, fairness and camaraderie and appreciate our team’s partnership in continuing to make Verisk better for every member of our community.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Opportunity, Wellness, Resilience and Giving Back

Focused on nurturing an inclusive environment and continually striving to develop a diverse and collaborative workforce, Verisk supports professional development by encouraging certification and continuing professional education in multiple disciplines. To promote the physical, mental and financial well-being of team members, Verisk provides a wide array of wellness programs and resources to help them achieve optimal health through good nutrition and exercise routines; greater emotional, psychological and social balance in their lives; and financial security for meeting day-to-day needs and long-term goals. These include online well-being classes such as high intensity training, meditation, yoga and mindfulness so that employees can practice from the comfort of their homes. Verisk also offers opportunities for paid time off to focus on wellness, such as its annual Well-being Day, an enterprise-wide day off for employees to exercise self-care in whatever way they prefer.

To support the causes its team is passionate about, Verisk encourages teammates to participate in Volunteer Week, dedicating time for charitable organizations and initiatives during the work week. During the eighth annual Volunteer Week, participants across 15 countries spent more than 2,500 hours volunteering in homeless shelters and city parks, building and repairing homes, stocking food pantries and engaging in many other service activities. The local team also engages in various fundraising efforts throughout the year to support causes such as educational projects, programs for the visually challenged and a virtual wish tree for housekeeping staff.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM. The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Its leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM and role model being ‘FOR ALLTM’ Leaders.

Verisk also earned the Great Place to Work® certification in other locations around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work® UK as a Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace in Tech and a center for Excellence in Wellbeing. Verisk was also honored on the UK Best Workplaces, Spain Best Workplaces and Malaga’s Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.

