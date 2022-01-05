What can we get from writing? Dreame brings millions of people together through the power of writing

SINGAPORE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pandemic and other natural disasters of the past few years have forced many people to turn to alternative sources of income to survive. Likewise, many have sought solutions to overcome the isolation and bring optimism to otherwise bleak times. Enter Dreame, a multilingual fiction writing and publishing platform. In the last few years, many are finding a steady source of income as well as a sense of community by submitting their work to their platform.



One year later, as Philippines is facing another typhoon, Sinzou still finds unbelievable that she made through the worst time of her life by writing.

In November 2020, the Philippines was hit by Typhoon Ulysses. More than 60 people died and 10,000 lost their homes. When Typhoon hit Sinzou’s home, their crops, which were their main source of income drowned in the floods.

“Unpassable roads, broken and damaged roofs, and floodwater that remain stagnant for several days, that's what this typhoon gave,” says Sinzou.

The continuous rain is nothing compared to the grief she felt the following day, November 12, 2020. Her father passed away due to liver cancer.



The life of Sinzou is nothing but full of ups and downs. At the age of 3, she was diagnosed with Diabetes. Having Diabetes means lifetime treatment, and no hard or dangerous activities. Because she couldn't do any other extracurricular activities due to her condition, she devoted herself to writing and started writing stories at the age of 15. "Sinzou" is her pen name. At the time of the typhoon and her father’s death, the online reading and writing platform named Dreame gave her hope again. She has since published her story, ‘The Sky Dragon Princess,’ and now receives a stable income for her work.

Sinzou said, “Life may not be as good as it seems, but because of many people that help us either financially or physically, we learn to move on from all the tragedies.”

Dreame offers multilingual fiction for readers, while allowing local authors to publish their own works in their native languages. In addition to earning income for their work, Dreame also offers one-on-one guidance from their editors, and features a large and interactive reader community.

Dreame has also opened up a lot of opportunities for everyone, as any novice writer without previous experience can start from this platform.

Fantastic Yeoja, a registered nurse who works in the ICU, started writing K-pop fan fiction when she was 17. Yeoja says, writing on Dreame has changed her life in more ways than she could imagine bringing “a change that even my day job wasn’t able to offer me.” Offering a respite from the daily emotional toll of the pandemic, Yeoja further stated that “through Dreame, I was able to come across readers from all over the world in different walks of life. I was able to interact with them and get closer to them.”

Dreame allows readers to provide feedback and interact with writers. Whether positive or negative, many writers credit the readers’ feedback for inspiring them to continue improving their craft. Stated Yeoja, “My readers are one of the very reasons why I was able to keep writing and striving to get better.”

In a world where the translation of novels has become the trend for reading platforms to go global, Dreame stands out with editors worldwide helping train budding authors in local areas. In this way, the original creations are tailored for native readers to fit their tastes.

Three years after its debut, Dreame has grown to tens of millions of users and more than 300,000 posted stories, covering 20 languages in over 100 countries and regions.