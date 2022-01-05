Fitch Ratings upgrades CNH Industrial's Long-Term Rating by two notches to BBB+

English Italian

London, January 5, 2022



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on January 4, 2022 Fitch Ratings raised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on CNH Industrial N.V. to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB-’. Fitch has also upgraded CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.’s senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade follows the demerger of Iveco Group N.V.





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

