Global Intelligent Apps Market to Witness Growth Opportunities from Advancements in Machine Learning Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intelligent App Market is likely to grow in the coming years, favoured by increasing number of smart phone users. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years due to recent advancements in real time applications with interactive peripherals.

Companies mentioned in the Report are:

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, it is estimated that the number of smart phone users will rise from 7.9 Bn to 8.9 Bn. An intelligent app is an advanced embedded software that is integrated with real time technologies. Intelligent app is mostly built to operate on smart phones, tablets, and wearable devices. The ability of an intelligent app to perform countless functions that serve various indoor and outdoor purposes have led to an increased adoption, globally. This, in turn is likely to favor growth of the global intelligent app market during the forecast period.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Machine Learning and Data Analytics Are Key to Market Growth

Intelligent apps have interactive technologies embedded within, that helps them to act on the feedback received from the environment that they are acting in. Real-time operations have created an increased demand from end users. With feedback from the users and interactive operations, the intelligent app can learn, and adapt with the help of behavioural patterns. Machine learning algorithms allow the app to seamlessly process huge amount of data, thereby improving performance and enabling better user experience. The aforementioned factors may bode well for the global intelligent app market and are likely to induce growth during the forecast period.

Ayasdi’s Envision to Boost the Global Market

In 2017, Ayasdi unveiled its latest framework that was built to speed up and enhance operation of intelligent apps. Ayasdi’s ‘Envision’ was launched with an aim of building business specific intelligent apps with the help of its exceptional artificial intelligence (AI) platform. With Envision, Ayasdi developed intelligent apps with the help of seamless and visually conceptualized workflow. Envision is likely to encourage its counterparts and this is likely to favor the growth of the global intelligent app market in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation has adversely impacted the market. However, the reopening of commercial buildings for in-office work is expected to drive the need for smart technologies for a safe environment. These buildings use smart technologies such as managing regular cleaning and sanitization, proper office ventilation, smart entry control, temperature measuring devices, space optimization for social distancing. This is likely to accelerate the demand for advanced building solutions in post-pandemic situations. Furthermore, the continuous innovation in technologies and rapid development is expected to fuel the demand for these smart buildings in the long term.

Virtual Reality Integration to Boost Demand for Intelligent Apps

The evolution of virtual reality has been exceptional, especially its integration in smartphone devices. The use of virtual reality to improve user experience has been of a massive help and this will lead to an increased demand for intelligent apps. Additionally, the incorporation of augmented reality has also played a major part in growing adoption of intelligent apps. The global intelligent apps market sees several growth opportunities in the coming years due to the intervention of AR as well as VR for the development of newer apps.

Some of the companies that are operating in the global intelligent apps market are Opera Software, Apple Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Development LP, China Mobile Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE.

