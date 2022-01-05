Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Signs Agreement with Cognizant to Expand Care Management Capabilities to Large Scale Clients

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced an agreement with Cognizant to leverage Cognizant’s Care Management resources for future deployments of Reliq’s iUGO Care software to large scale clients. Cognizant provides services to 300+ health systems and over 347,000 care providers who together provide care to over 200 million lives globally.



“We are excited to be expanding our Care Management capabilities by leveraging Cognizant’s extensive resources, network, and experience in healthcare,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Cognizant will be able to rapidly deploy a full suite of Care Management services to our largest new iUGO Care customers going forward. Reliq will continue to achieve the same or better profit margins on the Care Management component of our revenue as a result of this partnership but will be able to deploy our full-service solution (iUGO Care software plus Care Management services) to very large clients much faster. Our agreement with Cognizant will allow us to scale to new levels and provide even the largest healthcare organizations with confidence that we can meet the needs of their patient populations, no matter the size. This agreement will allow Reliq to access new opportunities to provide virtual care to much larger patient populations both within the US and globally.”

Reliq’s iUGO Care solutions improve health outcomes, allow clinicians to provide high quality care to patients anytime, anywhere, and reduce the cost to the healthcare system, benefiting patients, clinicians and payers. Reliq’s iUGO Care and iUGO Home products are a critical component of a fully connected healthcare system. Reliq’s remote patient monitoring platform, iUGO Care, is currently used by a diverse array of healthcare organizations in the US. These include primary care practices, specialist practices, home care agencies, skilled nursing facilities, HIV clinics and hospice care agencies. The agreement with Cognizant will expand Reliq’s capabilities and extend its reach, allowing Reliq to provide its iUGO Care solution to managed care organizations, large health systems and health insurance providers.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

