United States Methane Emissions Study 2021: Newly Proposed EPA Regulations Would Aim to Decrease Methane Emissions 74% by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methane - The Low-Hanging Fruit of Emissions Reduction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Methane is a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas, so reductions can have immediate climate benefits. The oil & gas sector can reduce methane emissions using existing technologies, and an estimated 43% of emissions could be abated at at zero not cost or net profit.
Furthermore, standard emission measurement techniques are thought to undercount methane emissions. Increased use of aerial, satellite, and infrared imaging has only recently begun to reveal their true scale. The US is the second-largest emitter of methane from oil & gas operations, and while emission intensity is below the global average, much room for improvement remains.
Within the sector, oil & gas production accounts for nearly half of emissions, while gathering & boosting and natural gas distribution also have significant contributions. Emissions mainly originate from a variety of vented sources, especially pneumatic devices, as well as equipment leaks.
Newly proposed EPA regulations would aim to decrease methane emissions 74% by 2030. Finally, the top methane emitting companies in the US are profiled in this report.
Scope
- Analyze the status of methane emissions from oil & gas, globally and in the US
- Analyze the sources of US methane emissions, by industry segment, emission process, and equipment
- Show the potential costs or profits of emissions abatement by equipment type
- Review proposed policies to regulate US methane emissions
- Profile top US methane emitting companies
Reasons to Buy
- Understand where methane emissions are highest along the oil & gas value chain
- Learn which steps can be taken to economically reduce methane emissions
- Review proposed EPA methane regulations
- View profiles of top methane emitting companies, including emissions breakdown and emission reduction steps being taken
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Oil & Gas Sector Contribution
- Methane Emissions by Country
- US Methane Emissions
- Total Emissions and Intensity
- Emissions by Industry Segment and Process
- Top Emitting Companies in Upstream and Midstream Sectors
- The Emissions Abatement Opportunity
- Proposed Methane Regulations
- Top Methane Emitting Companies in US
Companies Mentioned
- Energy Transfer
- Hilcorp Energy
- Kinder Morgan
- Occidental Petroleum
- ExxonMobil
- BP America
- ConocoPhillips
- Sempra Energy
- Dominion Energy
- Chesapeake Energy
- Diversified Gas & Oil Corp
- SF Holding Corp
- Scout Energy
- Fourpoint Energy
- National Grid USA
- Loews Corp
- Atmos Corp
- Targa Resources
- Enable Midstream Partners
- The Williams Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mckvch