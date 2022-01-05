United States Methane Emissions Study 2021: Newly Proposed EPA Regulations Would Aim to Decrease Methane Emissions 74% by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methane - The Low-Hanging Fruit of Emissions Reduction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Methane is a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas, so reductions can have immediate climate benefits. The oil & gas sector can reduce methane emissions using existing technologies, and an estimated 43% of emissions could be abated at at zero not cost or net profit.

Furthermore, standard emission measurement techniques are thought to undercount methane emissions. Increased use of aerial, satellite, and infrared imaging has only recently begun to reveal their true scale. The US is the second-largest emitter of methane from oil & gas operations, and while emission intensity is below the global average, much room for improvement remains.

Within the sector, oil & gas production accounts for nearly half of emissions, while gathering & boosting and natural gas distribution also have significant contributions. Emissions mainly originate from a variety of vented sources, especially pneumatic devices, as well as equipment leaks.

Newly proposed EPA regulations would aim to decrease methane emissions 74% by 2030. Finally, the top methane emitting companies in the US are profiled in this report.



