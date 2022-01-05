Verisk Earns Second Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in the UK and Spain

LONDON/MADRID, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has obtained the Certification as a Great Place to Work in the United Kingdom and Spain for the second year in a row, granted by the consultancy Great Place to Work®, leader in the identification and certification of Best Workplaces. Based on employee feedback, the certification honors Verisk for its outstanding workplace culture.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found 89% of employees agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer said: “We aim to place our colleagues’ experiences at the center of what we do. In the past year, they’ve told us we’ve created an environment that values well-being, that their managers provide them with trust and autonomy and that they know what’s needed to deliver an excellent customer experience. This feedback helps us to continue to propel that goal forward with additional opportunities to invest in each other’s development and empower our colleagues to be an inspired and collaborative team.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more than 30 years, Great Place to Work® has been working with companies around the world to identify, create and maintain cultures of high trust and high performance helping organisations to become Better Places to Work.

Opportunity, Wellness, Resilience and Giving Back

Focused on nurturing an inclusive environment and continually striving to develop a diverse and collaborative workforce, Verisk supports professional development by encouraging certification and continuing professional education in multiple disciplines. To promote the physical, mental and financial well-being of team members, Verisk provides a wide array of wellness programs and resources to help them achieve optimal health through good nutrition and exercise routines; greater emotional, psychological and social balance in their lives; and financial security for meeting day-to-day needs and long-term goals. These include online well-being classes such as high intensity training, meditation, yoga and mindfulness so that employees can practice from the comfort of their homes. Verisk also offers opportunities for paid time off to focus on wellness, such as its annual Well-being Day, an enterprise-wide day off for employees to exercise self-care in whatever way they prefer.

To support the causes its team is passionate about, Verisk encourages teammates to participate in Volunteer Week, dedicating time for charitable organisations and initiatives during the work week. During the eighth annual Volunteer Week, participants across 15 countries spent more than 2,500 hours volunteering in homeless shelters and city parks, building and repairing homes, stocking food pantries and engaging in many other service activities. The local team also supports various causes throughout the year such as a STEM scholarship program to help talented students from disadvantaged circumstances pursue their academic ambitions and the loan of equipment to local medical personnel to treat patients remotely.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States and India. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace in Tech and a center for Excellence in Wellbeing. Verisk was also honored on the UK Best Workplaces, Spain Best Workplaces and Malaga’s Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

