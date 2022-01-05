Worldwide Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry to 2024 - Featuring Larus, Reckitt Benckiser and AgraCo Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the body worn insect repellent market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods sector. The global body worn insect repellent market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing preference to attain prevention from bug borne diseases such as Zika, Malaria, Chikungunya, and dengue, rising health awareness for harmful diseases from the insect bites, and increase in recreational activities.



The study includes the body worn insect repellent market size and forecast for the global body worn insect repellent market through 2024, segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Apparels

Oils & Creams

Stickers & Patches

By Distribution Channel [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Store

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the body worn insect repellent companies profiled in this report include Larus Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Insect Shield, ExOffcio, Spectrum, AgraCo, Godrej, Tender, and S.C. Johnson & Sons, and other

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Apparels

3.3.2: Oils and Creams

3.3.3: Stickers and Patches

3.4: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Supermarket

3.4.2: Online Stores

3.4.3: Convenience Store



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Region

4.2: North American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Apparels, Oil and Creams, and Stickers and Patches

4.2.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Store

4.3: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Apparels, Oil and Creams, and Stickers and Patches

4.3.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Store

4.4: APAC Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Apparels, Oil and Creams, and Stickers and Patches

4.4.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Store

4.5: ROW Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Apparels, Oil and Creams, and Stickers and Patches

4.5.2: Market by Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Store



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Larus

7.2: Reckitt Benckiser

7.3: E.I. du Pont de Nemours

7.4: Insect Shield

7.5: ExOffcio

7.6: Spectrum

7.7: AgraCo

7.8: Godrej

7.9: Tender

7.10: S.C. Johnson & Sons

