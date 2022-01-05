Rhino Hitch Inc. Tow and Trailer Hitch Receiver Benefits Video Launched.

Salt Lake City, United States, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rhino Hitch Inc. has published a new video entitled “The Advantages of Using a Trailer Hitch,” which sheds light on the many benefits of using the Rhino Hitch receiver. This top-notch piece combines all the most popular features a trap needs into a single unit for truck owners. Those who have embraced hitch trailers and other interested individuals can view the full video at RhinoHitchInc/Video.

Rhino Hitch’s video summarizes and shows the many benefits of hitch trailers and how the Rhino Hitch’s receiver stands out among any other product. The video is the third of several planned publications featured on the official company site. According to the video, the Rhino Hitch allows people to adjust the tongue height of the trailer without disconnecting it. They pull a pin and adjust it anywhere they want, efficiently and safely.

Located in scenic Salt Lake City, Utah, the adjustable Rhino Hitch is the best trailer hitch that money can buy. The Rhino Hitch is anodized aluminum which means it resists corrosion and has been manufactured to last for years of heavy-duty towing.

An excerpt from the video states that “…with a max load capacity of either 10,000, 12,000, 14,000, or 16,000 pounds, the Rhino Hitches will meet people’s expectations. The company is proud to have upgraded and perfected the modern-day tow hitch. ‘

In discussing the video’s creation, Clint Hedberg, Co-Owner at Rhino Hitch Inc. at Rhino Hitch, said:

“Rhino Hitch Inc. is confident that they have made every truck owner’s life easier and more efficient.”

Regular readers of Rhino Hitch Inc. will notice the publications take a familiar tone, described as ‘cutting-edge, professional and committed.’

Rhino Hitch Inc. now welcomes comments and questions from readers concerning the publications, as they intend to enlighten their audience about the many benefits the Rhino Hitch receiver has. Those interested in learning more about the business can do so on the business website at https://rhinohitch.com/

The complete video is available to view in full at RhinoHitchInc/Video.

Website: https://rhinohitch.com/