The Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is expected to grow by $ 2.29 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period

29 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period. Our report on automatic identification and data capture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications of RFID and rising demand for better inventory management systems. In addition, Increasing applications of RFID is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic identification and data capture market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The automatic identification and data capture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RFID products

• Barcodes and magnetic stripe cards

• Biometric systems

• Smart cards

• Optical character recognition (OCR) systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of 2D barcodesas one of the prime reasons driving the automatic identification and data capture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automatic identification and data capture market covers the following areas:

• Automatic identification and data capture market sizing

• Automatic identification and data capture market forecast

• Automatic identification and data capture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic identification and data capture market vendors that include Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, GoDEX International Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the automatic identification and data capture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

