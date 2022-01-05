Worldwide Enterprise Application Integration Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fujitsu, IBM and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Application Integration Market, By Deployment Type (On-premise, Hosted, Hybrid), Organization Size (SME's and Large Organizations) and Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Business services) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Enterprise Application Integration Market by Deployment type in detail, segmenting the market by on-premise, hosted, hybrid. It provides in-sights on organization size, and further segmented into SME's and large organizations, it also cover various verticals such BFSI, government, Healthcare, IT & telecom, business services, retail and wholesale and others (education, entertainment and media, power and utilities). Lastly, the Enterprise Application Integration Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Enterprise Application Integration Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Enterprise Application Integration Market include Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Mulesoft, Oracle, Redhat, SAP, Software AG, and TIBCO Software among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ENTERPRISE APPLICATION INTEGRATION MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Type

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical

4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. ENTERPRISE APPLICATION INTEGRATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-Premises

5.3. Hosted

5.4. Hybrid



6. BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



7. BY VERTICAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Government

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. IT & Telecom

7.6. Business Services

7.7. Retail and Wholesale

7.8. Others( education, entertainment and media, power and utilities)



8. BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Latin America



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Fujitsu

10.2. Hewlett Packard

10.3. IBM

10.4. Microsoft

10.5. Mulesoft

10.6. Oracle

10.7. Redhat

10.8. SAP

10.9. Software AG

10.10. TIBCO Software



