Global Virtual Machines Market (2021 to 2027) - by Component, Type, Operating System, RAM Storage, Temporary Storage, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Machines Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Type (System Virtual Machine and Process Virtual Machine), Operating System, RAM Storage, Temporary Storage, Enterprise Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Virtual Machines Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as hardware, software and services. Further type is segmented into system virtual machine and process virtual machine. Operating system segment includes windows, linux, MacOS and others. The scope of the report virtual machine by RAM storage which includes 0.5GiB, 1GiB, 2GiB, 4GiB, 16GiB, 32 GiB and others.
Temporary storage segment divided into 4GiB, 16GiB, 32GiB, 64 GiB, 96 GiB,128 GiB and others. It provides in-sights on enterprise size that segregates into SME's and large enterprises. Vertical segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail and others. Lastly, the Virtual Machines Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Virtual Machines Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.
The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Major players in Virtual Machines Market Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Citrix Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Parallels IP Holdings GmbH, VMware, Inc., Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Red Hat, Inc. among others.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology
2.5.1. Market Size
2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources
2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources
2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VIRTUAL MACHINES MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Component
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Type
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Operating System
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By RAM Storage
4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Temporary Storage
4.6. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Enterprise Size
4.7. Impact Of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Vertical
4.8. Impact of Covid-19 On Virtual Machines Market, By Region
5. VIRTUAL MACHINES MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Hardware
5.3. Software
5.4. Services
6. VIRTUAL MACHINES MARKET, BY TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. System Virtual Machine
6.3. Process Virtual Machine
7. BY OPERATING SYSTEM
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Windows
7.3. Linux
7.4. MacOS
7.5. Others
8. BY RAM STORAGE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 0.5GiB
8.3. 1GiB
8.4. 2GiB
8.5. 4GiB
8.6. 16GiB
8.7. 32 GiB
8.8. Others
9. BY TEMPORARY STORAGE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 4GiB
9.3. 16GiB
9.4. 32GiB
9.5. 64 GiB
9.6. 96 Gi
9.7. 128 GiB
9.8. Others
10. BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
10.1. Introduction
10.2. SME's
10.3. Large Enterprises
11. BY VERTICAL
11.1. Introduction
11.2. BFSI
11.3. Healthcare
11.4. Manufacturing
11.5. IT & Telecom
11.6. Retail
11.7. Others
12. BY GEOGRAPHY
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. U.S.
12.2.2. Canada
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. U.K.
12.3.3. France
12.3.4. Rest of Europe
12.4. Asia Pacific
12.4.1. China
12.4.2. Japan
12.4.3. India
12.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
12.5. Rest of the World
12.5.1. Middle East
12.5.2. Africa
12.5.3. Latin America
13. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Top Companies Ranking
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Recent Developments
13.4.1. New Product Launch
13.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
13.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
14. COMPANY PROFILES
14.1. Amazon.com Inc.
14.2. Microsoft Corporation
14.3. Oracle Corporation
14.4. Hewlett-Packard Company
14.5. Citrix Systems, Inc.
14.6. International Business Machines Corporation
14.7. Parallels IP Holdings GmbH
14.8. VMware, Inc.
14.9. Google Inc.
14.10. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.11. Red Hat, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm4s0v