The Global Industrial Design Market is expected to grow by $ 12.51 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial design market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) for manufacturing products and increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. In addition, increasing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) for manufacturing products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial design market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial design market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Product

• Product design

• Model design and fabrication

• Other industrial design



This study identifies the rising need to improve the quality of manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial design market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial design market covers the following areas:

• Industrial design market sizing

• Industrial design market forecast

• Industrial design market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial design market vendors that include Ammunition LLC, Bresslergroup, Designworks, IDEO LP, Karten Design, PDD Group Ltd., RKS DESIGN INC., Seymour Powell Ltd., TEAGUE, and WHIPSAW INC. Also, the industrial design market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

