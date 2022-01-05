U.S. Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Purchases from India Jump 36%

Indian suppliers expand their presence in the U.S. hormonal contraceptive market. In January-October 2021, the U.S. imported 1.4K tonnes of contraceptives from India, 36% more than 2020 y/y. Total U.S. import volume increased by 20%, reaching 2.8K tonnes over the period under review. In value terms, purchases rose by 1% to $1.2B. The average chemical contraceptive import price in the U.S. decreased by 16% against the same period in 2020. India remains the primary supplier, with a 44%-share in American imports.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent market report by IndexBox, from January to October 2021, the U.S. purchased overseas 2.8K tonnes of chemical contraceptives worth $1.2B. Compared to the same period in 2020, imports grew by 20% in physical terms and by 1.3% in value terms, while the average import price dropped by 16% to $440K per tonne. Supplies of birth control pills from India soared by 36% to 1.4K tonnes in January-October 2021.

U.S. Chemical Contraceptive Imports by Country

In 2020, approx. 2.7K tonnes of chemical contraceptives were imported into the U.S., levelling off against the year before. In value terms, purchases totalled $1.5B, IndexBox estimates.

India (1.2K tonnes) is the largest supplier to the U.S. hormonal contraceptive market, accounting for a 44%-share of total imports. Moreover, shipments from India exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Spain (522 tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by China (305 tonnes), with an 11% share.

In value terms, the largest contraceptive drugs suppliers to the U.S. are the Netherlands ($610M), Finland ($509M) and India ($119M), together comprising 85% of total imports. These countries are followed by Belgium, Germany, Spain and China, which account for a further 13%. In 2020, Spain (+63.0% y-o-y) saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Piramal Enterprises, Allergan, Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, HLL Lifecare, Merck & Co., Haupt Pharma, Foundation Consumer Health, Perrigo, Apothecus, Combe, Gavis Pharmaceuticals, Mayer Laboratories, Revive Personal Products, Rapha Pharmaceuticals, Private Label, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Azesto Impex Private Limited, Corazon, M/s Itrade Exim, Facmed Pharmaceuticals

