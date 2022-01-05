Insights on the Narcolepsy Drugs Global Market to 2030 - Narcolepsy Awareness Programs and Services Are Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Disease and Therapeutic Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The narcolepsy drugs market was valued at $2,680.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,667.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Narcolepsy is mainly a long-term neurological disorder characterized by a classic tetrad of excessive daytime sleepiness with irresistible sleep attacks, cataplexy (sudden bilateral loss of muscle tone), hypnagogic hallucination, and sleep paralysis. Around 70% individuals experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, this is often referred to as cataplexy, which can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations when falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.



Narcolepsy is a rare and under-diagnosed chronic condition affecting both males and females equally. The severity of the disease and rise in number of individuals being affected by narcolepsy are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement process for FDA-approved prescription medicines help increase the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability is predicted to hinder the market growth. There is an increase in the number of programs organized by various organizations mainly due to surge in awareness, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapeutics type, and region. By disease type, the market is classified into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and other disease type. By therapeutics type, the market is divided into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and other therapeutic type. By region, the global narcolepsy drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioprojet Company, Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Shionogi Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



