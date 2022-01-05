The Global Mechanical Locks Market is expected to grow by $ 2.52 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Locks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195418/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the mechanical locks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from emerging economies and the growing need for safety and privacy. In addition, growing demand from emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mechanical locks market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The mechanical locks market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• MEA

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the ease of use when compared to digital lockas one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical locks market growth during the next few years.



Our report on mechanical locks market covers the following areas:

• Mechanical locks market sizing

• Mechanical locks market forecast

• Mechanical locks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mechanical locks market vendors that include Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG, Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Codelocks Ltd., Draper Tools Ltd., Edilportale.com SpA, EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH, Serrature Meroni SpA, SFPI Group, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Also, the mechanical locks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

