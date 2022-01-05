English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 January 2022 at 1:00 pm (EET)



Municipality Finance Group Financial calendar in 2022

In this stock exchange release, MuniFin Group provides its financial calendar for 2022. The calendar includes the planned publication dates of MuniFin Group’s financial reports.

The financial statements of MuniFin Group for the year 2021 will be published on 4 February 2022.

The annual report 2021 will be published around 3 March 2022. On the same date, MuniFin Group will also publish the Pillar III disclosure based on the Capital Requirements Regulation and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The half year report for the period 1 January–30 June 2022 will be published on 5 August 2022.

The financial reports are published in English and in Finnish.

The Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc is planned to be held on 24 March 2022.



MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala

Executive Vice President, Finance, CFO

tel. +358 50 592 9454

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.



The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.



Read more: www.munifin.fi