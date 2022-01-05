The Real Good Food Company to Present at the 2022 ICR Conference

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced management will present at the 2022 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.realgoodfoods.com, and will be archived online through Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating,” represents the Company’s strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make craveable, nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten- and grain-free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.