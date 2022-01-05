Global Recliner Sofas Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Dorel Industries, Jaymar and Man Wah Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recliner Sofas Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the recliner sofas market and it is poised to grow by $12.01 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period. The report on the recliner sofas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features and growth in e-commerce industry.



The recliner sofas market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The recliner sofas market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising demand for power recliner sofas as one of the prime reasons driving the recliner sofas market growth during the next few years.



The report on recliner sofas market covers the following areas:

Recliner sofas market sizing

Recliner sofas market forecast

Recliner sofas market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recliner sofas market vendors that include American Leather Operations LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jaymar, LaZBoy Inc., Man Wah Holdings Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, and Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses. Also, the recliner sofas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Leather Operations LLC

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Jaymar

LaZBoy Inc.

Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

PREMIEREHTS LLC

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

10. Appendix

