Worldwide Fuel Cell Vehicle Industry to 2025 - Improved Fuel Efficiency is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the fuel cell vehicle market and it is poised to grow by 176.78 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 81.92% during the forecast period. The report on the fuel cell vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved fuel efficiency and emission control and governmental push to develop more hydrogen refueling stations.



The fuel cell vehicle market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The fuel cell vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell vehicle market growth during the next few years.



The report on fuel cell vehicle market covers the following areas:

Fuel cell vehicle market sizing

Fuel cell vehicle market forecast

Fuel cell vehicle market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cell vehicle market vendors that include AB Volvo, Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the fuel cell vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Audi AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyundai Motor Group

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Toyota Motor Corp.

10. Appendix

