The Hummus Market is expected to grow by $ 321.34 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hummus Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195415/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hummus market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of hummus and the growing demand for ethnic dishes. In addition, the growing popularity of hummus is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hummus market in Europe analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The hummus market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Classic hummus

• Lentil hummus

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the shifting consumer preference for plant-based protein as one of the prime reasons driving the hummus market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hummus market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Hummus market sizing

• Hummus market forecast

• Hummus market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hummus market vendors in Europe that include Deldiche NV, LABEYRIE FINE FOODS, Lazy Foods BV, MeToo Foods, Moorish Ltd., OREXIS FRESH FOODS Ltd., Perla Deutschland GmbH, Pietercil Group, Strauss Group Ltd., and Zorba Delicacies Ltd. Also, the hummus market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195415/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________