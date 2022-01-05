The Global Used Cooking Oil Market is expected to grow by 2,049 thousand tons during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195414/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the used cooking oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications. In addition, increasing demand for biofuels is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The used cooking oil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The used cooking oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biodiesel

• Oleo chemicals

• Animal feed

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of used cooking oil as one of the prime reasons driving the used cooking oil market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on used cooking oil market covers the following areas:

• Used cooking oil market sizing

• Used cooking oil market forecast

• Used cooking oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used cooking oil market vendors that include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. Also, the used cooking oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

