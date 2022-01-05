English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13:30

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: NoHo Partners Oyj

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 9021/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-01-04

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 725000 Unit price: 5.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 725000 Volume weighted average price: 5.75 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi