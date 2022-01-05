Titan Machinery Inc. to Present at the 2022 ICR Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that David Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kalvoda, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference.



The conference will be held virtually on January 10-12, 2022. The Titan Machinery fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 3:30 pm Eastern time. There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

