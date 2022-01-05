EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13.45
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank
Eezy Plc has received on 5 January 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, from Evli Bank Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 4 January 2022.
Evli Bank Plc owns 100% of Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy that manages the Evli Suomi Pienyhtiöt fund.
Evli Bank Plc’s total ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.48 %
|0
|5.48 %
|25 046 815
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|1 371 699
|0
|5.48 %
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 371 699
|5.48 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913