Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13.45

Eezy Plc has received on 5 January 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, from Evli Bank Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 4 January 2022. 

Evli Bank Plc owns 100% of Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy that manages the Evli Suomi Pienyhtiöt fund.

Evli Bank Plc’s total ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.48 %05.48 %25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable)   -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223261 371 69905.48 %0
SUBTOTAL A1 371 6995.48 %


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913