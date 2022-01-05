The Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software Services Market is expected to grow by $ 542.35 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195407/?utm_source=GNW

35 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the managed file transfer software service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing availability and complexity of data and regulatory compliances. In addition, the growing availability and complexity of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The managed file transfer software service market analysis includes the organization segment and geographic landscape.



The managed file transfer software service market is segmented as below:

By Organization

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing need to improve business efficiencyas one of the prime reasons driving the managed file transfer software service market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Managed file transfer software service market sizing

• Managed file transfer software service market forecast

• Managed file transfer software service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading managed file transfer software service market vendors that include Accellion USA LLC, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Axway Software SA, Coviant Software LLC, G2.com Inc., HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Progress Software Corp., and QlikTech international AB. Also, the managed file transfer software service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

