Global Autopilot Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global autopilot systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Autopilot refers to an electrical, mechanical or hydraulic system that is designed for aerial, marine and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to operate without requiring human assistance. It consists of a computer system, actuator and global positioning service (GPS), along with flight director control and avionic systems.

These systems are designed to minimize the workload of the pilots over long travels and to improve the overall performance of the vessel. They can intercept the course, check for route deviations, control the steering wheel and maintain the assigned altitude. These systems find extensive applications across the automotive, agriculture, commercial aviation, military and aerospace industries.



The expanding aerospace and defence industries are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in air travel and water transportation activities, especially in the emerging economies, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Autopilot systems aid in enhancing situational awareness, navigational accuracy and the operational and fuel efficiency of the vessel.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of the autopilot systems in UAVs and drones is acting as another growth inducing factor. These systems can manage Attitude & Heading Reference Systems (AHRS), airspeed, magnetometers, accelerometers, gyroscopes and flight control algorithms in the UAVs. They are also used in drones to monitor the route, track waypoints and take high-definition aerial photos and videos. Other factors, including technological advancements, growing need for automation across industries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Product Type:

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Breakup by Component:

GPS (Global Positioning System)

Gyroscope

Software

Actuators

Breakup by Platform:

Airborne Platform

Land Based

Sea

Subsea

Breakup by System:

Attitude and Heading Reference System

Flight Director System

Flight Control System

Avionics System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Civil

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bae Systems PLC, Cloud Cap Technology Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin International Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Micropilot Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Inc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global autopilot systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autopilot systems market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global autopilot systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Autopilot Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Rotary Wing Aircraft

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fixed Wing Aircraft

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 GPS (Global Positioning System)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gyroscope

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Actuators

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Platform

8.1 Airborne Platform

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Land Based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sea

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Subsea

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by System

9.1 Attitude and Heading Reference System

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Flight Director System

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Flight Control System

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Avionics System

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Commercial

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Civil

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Military

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Bae Systems PLC

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Cloud Cap Technology Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 Garmin International Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Micropilot Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Rockwell Collins Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Trimble Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

