SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caspar.AI is now an Alexa Smart Properties solution provider. "Alexa Smart Properties solutions allow us to scale and customize our technology to provide a better experience for the older adults that we serve," stated Dr. Ashutosh Saxena, founder and CEO of Caspar.AI, a San Francisco Bay Area-based technology company.

Dr. Saxena continued, "Our technology provides a platform that creates unique solutions in senior living. For example, our 'How's Mom?' feature allows adult children to keep informed of their parent's wellness and activity through their Alexa-enabled device. They can do so without disrupting the retirement community staff."

Help Me! Call community staff for help

Residents can call community team members for help via voice command. Team members not only receive an alert but also notification with context about the incident with Caspar's ambient home sensing technology. This helps staff make informed decisions.

Caspar Insights Dashboard for staff efficiency for care planning

Caspar.AI offers a home sensing solution that produces critical analytics for retirement communities. In assisted living and memory care settings, Caspar's deep learning produces 30+ analytics that inform community care staff about residents' sleep quality, health, and more. This helps the communities to improve staff utilization for improved care planning.

Enterprise-Grade Solution

Caspar.AI brings enterprise-grade solutions that are greatly enhanced by Alexa Smart Properties Solutions. Caspar.AI's technology, based on seven U.S. patents, produces alerts and data-driven insights for improved resident care.

