Betterbrand Launches Sirius XM Advertising Campaign

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Betterbrand launched its maiden campaign on the digital radio platform. This marketing initiative will drive awareness of Betterbrand's need-state-based product portfolio while continuing to generate buzz around their flagship offering, BetterLungs. The initial campaign is expected to make over 104 million impressions.

"Sirius XM is a fantastic platform for emerging brands to generate brand awareness and drive trial," said Jason Dorfman, chief business officer at Betterbrand. "Betterbrand is entering hypergrowth. As we launch into national retail early in 2022, Sirius XM will be a key tool for us in the support of partner retailers as we will begin tagging them in our radio spots to drive awareness, traffic and trial."

Pharmacist founded in 2019, Betterbrand is a leader in the lung health nutraceutical space. The company aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product is reviewed by medical doctors in the company's internal Medical Advisory Committee and is tested by Eurofins Scientific with certificates of analyses being publicly available via HealthLoq.

Betterbrand focuses on authenticity, transparency, and natural ingredient selection. Its lung supplement, BetterLungs®, is made of all-natural ingredients and supports respiratory health, promotes a healthy immune system, preserves stamina, and helps maintain balanced mucus levels. For more information on Betterbrand and to explore their product offering, visit betterbrandhealth.com

