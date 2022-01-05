Low Country Cancer Care Expands Further in Georgia & Opens News Statesboro Clinic

Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Country Cancer Care (LCCC), is pleased to announce the opening of their new cancer center in Statesboro, Ga., located at 1601 Fair Road, Suite 900. This new clinic is the fifth LCCC location, making it easier for patients to have access to the highest quality cancer care close to where they live.

Other locations are in Savannah, Hinesville and Pooler, Ga., and Bluffton, S.C. The team consists of seven providers including four medical oncologists, one physician assistant and two nurse practitioners.

LCCC offers a comprehensive range of treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

In 2020, LCCC joined the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings. The LCCC and AON partnership helps provide the best cancer care with additional services including in-house pathology and specialty pharmacy, access to a care management team and financial assistance programs to help navigate insurance coverage.

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz said, “Low Country Cancer Care and AON believe every patient deserves access to affordable yet high-quality cancer care in the communities where they live.”

LCCC is committed to providing the community with innovative cancer care that is based on research, evidence-based medicine and focused on the whole person. Cancer patients will now have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship and patient support, giving them unparalleled access to comprehensive, integrated cancer care, close to home.

“Dr. Negrea and I are pleased to provide medical oncology and hematology services in Statesboro, so we can serve patients close to their home. Our decision to expand to better serve patients in this area continues the vision we share with AON of positively impacting patients’ lives,” said Low Country Cancer Care Medical Oncologist Dr. Rohit Bishnoi.

AON President & Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “This expansion makes it the fourth clinic we have opened in Georgia, showing our commitment to offering patients access to the latest advancements and cancer treatments right where they live.”

About Low Country Cancer Care: (LCCCsav.com)

Low Country Cancer Care has five locations, including one office in Savannah and four satellite offices in Hinesville, Statesboro and Pooler, Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina. The team includes four medical oncologists, one physician assistant and two nurse practitioners who provide a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 105 physicians and 79 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

