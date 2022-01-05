Imara to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat subjects suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today announced that Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference being held January 10–13, 2022.



A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be made available at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10th and will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.imaratx.com.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is advancing tovinontrine (IMR-687), a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, potentially disease-modifying treatment currently in clinical development for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and preclinical development for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. Imara is also advancing IMR-261, an oral activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2, or Nrf2. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

