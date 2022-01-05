Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

5 January 2022

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference on January 10 – 13, 2022.



The on-demand presentation will be available beginning on Monday, January 10 at 7:00am ET / 12:00pm GMT and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc



Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications



ir@silence-therapeutics.com











US Media Relations



MKC Strategies



Mary Conway



mconway@mkcstrategies.com







Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208



















Tel: +1 (516) 606-6545



European Media Relations



Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh



silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.