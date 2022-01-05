The Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market is expected to grow by $ 906.90 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195403/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the vacuum blood collection tube market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing clinical trials for new drugs and treatments. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vacuum blood collection tube market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Serum separating tubes

• EDTA tubes

• Heparin tubes

• ESR tubes

• Glucose tubes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing blood transfusionas one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum blood collection tube market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vacuum blood collection tube market covers the following areas:

• Vacuum blood collection tube market sizing

• Vacuum blood collection tube market forecast

• Vacuum blood collection tube market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacuum blood collection tube market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ELITech Group, FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, GPC Medical Ltd., Greiner Bio-One International, Narang Medical USA Corp., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., and Streck Corp. Also, the vacuum blood collection tube market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

