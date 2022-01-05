American Oncology Network and Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona Open New Flagstaff Office

Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) and its partner, Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona (CBSA), are pleased to announce the opening of their new cancer center location in Flagstaff, Ariz., located at 77 W. Forest Avenue, Suite 301. This new clinic is the fourth CBSA location, making it easier for patients to have access to the highest quality cancer care close to where they live. Medical oncologist Peter Mathern, MD will be practicing at this new site.

Other locations are in central and north Phoenix and Gilbert. The team consists of eleven providers including five medical oncologists, two gynecologic oncologists and four nurse practitioners. CBSA offers a comprehensive range of treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

In February 2021, CBSA joined AON, a high-growth national medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings.

Dr. Peter Mathern of the CBSA Flagstaff office said, “This clinic will offer our patients the same great care they are accustomed to receiving with advances in clinical research and therapies, 24/7 pharmacy assistance and in-house pathology, laboratory and pharmacy services.”

“The opening of this Flagstaff clinic is aligned with our mission of providing the best cancer care that is affordable and close to where our patients live,” said Brad Prechtl, MBA, AON President & Chief Development Officer.

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz added, “Dr. Mathern and his team have been serving patients in the Flagstaff area for over 12 years. By joining Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona and the AON network, he’ll be part of a larger collaborative team. This type of team approach always leads to higher-quality patient care."

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona is a community-based Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology and Hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. We are experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical support staff providing compassionate, patient-centered care in Phoenix and Flagstaff, Arizona, and surrounding areas. Our physicians have deep roots in the communities we serve delivering the highest quality cancer treatment that is based on cutting-edge research.

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 104 physicians and 79 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

