Spunbond Nonwoven Market Worth USD 20.79 Billion by 2028 | Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Share, Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spunbond nonwoven market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 20.79 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Spunbond Nonwoven Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 13.01 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 13.68 billion in 2021.

Spunbond Nonwoven is a collection of unbroken filaments made through fiber spinning, netting formation and then bonding process. Its increasing adoption in personal care such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and medical products such as covers, face masks, gowns, gloves, and wipes are expected to spur its demand during the forecast period.

Additionally, it provides flexibility, durability, lightweight, and easy processing while providing one time use of products is leading to high production of disposable products. Furthermore, the changing preference of consumers towards disposable products is leading manufacturers to accelerate and offer newer and advanced Nonwoven products.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Spunbond Nonwoven Market Report:

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. (Denmark)

DuPont (U.S.)

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC. (U.S.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

KOLON Industries, Inc. (South Korea)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Avgol Industries (Israel)

RadiciGroup (Italy)





Segmentation:

By function the spunbond Nonwoven market is bifurcated into disposable and durable.

By material it is divided into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and others.

By application it is segmented into personal care & hygiene, geotextiles, medical, and others.

Based on application, the geotextile segment held the spunbond Nonwoven market share of 17.6% in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing usage of these in construction activities such as roads, landfills, harbors, railroad, and drainage structures for enhancing the soil stabilization. Furthermore, investment by the government on infrastructure projects is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Finally, based on region, the spunbond Nonwoven market manufacturers is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the spunbond Nonwoven market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the spunbond Nonwoven market share.





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Disposable Personal Care Products to Drive Market Growth

The rising demand of technical textiles and personal care is expected to spur the demand. These unbroken filaments are used in manufacturing of masks, gloves, bandages, and surgical gowns. The COVID -19 outbreak has increased demand for personal hygiene and thus people are inclined towards disposable masks and gloves. Additionally, companies are also supporting and manufacturing disposable and sustainable products to meet the growing consumer demand during the pandemic. These factors are expected to promote spunbond Nonwoven market growth during the forecast period.

However, the volatile raw material costs may impede the spunbond Nonwoven market growth.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Set to Dominate Market Backed by Increasing Population in Region

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position market during the forecast period. This is attributable to economic development and rising population in the region. This has increased demand for personal care & hygiene products. Furthermore, rapidly growing construction, automotive, and medical industries are also favoring the regional market. The region’s spunbond Nonwoven market stood at USD 5.44 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase significant spunbond Nonwoven market share in the upcoming years. This is because there is a rise in the medical industry in the region. Additionally, people are more aware about the health and prevalence of diseases. This has led to increased spending on healthcare services and goods, which in turn is favoring the regional market.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus on Collaborations & Partnerships to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market for shore power has a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique solutions to cater to the demand from across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new solutions to strengthen their portfolio in the market.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Below are the industry developments:

March 2021 – The subsidiary of Schouw & Co, Fibertex Nonwovens invested around USD 47.82 million for capacity expansion in two company plants in the U.S. The company also aims to invest in Europe, Czech Republic and Turkey for capacity expansion.

The subsidiary of Schouw & Co, Fibertex Nonwovens invested around USD 47.82 million for capacity expansion in two company plants in the U.S. The company also aims to invest in Europe, Czech Republic and Turkey for capacity expansion. May 2020 – Berry Global Group, Inc. made an announcement that it will invest USD 8 million to support expansion of the spunmelt nonwoven capacity. The spunmelt nonwoven capacity will have an installation of new equipment for improving production lines to optimize production of in-demand spunmelt.





