FTI Consulting Enhances Restructuring and Litigation Services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Guy Davis as a Senior Managing Director and JP Eldred as a Managing Director within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Davis and Mr. Eldred, who are based in Richmond, Va., lead a team of eight other professionals who advise companies prior to and throughout the restructuring process, including bankruptcy planning, execution, plan confirmation and post-emergence operations. They have substantial experience providing litigation support and expert testimony in a range of matters such as breach of contract, lost profits, business interruption damages, valuation, fraudulent conveyance, solvency and employment.

In addition to restructuring and litigation services, Mr. Davis and Mr. Eldred have experience with transactional due diligence and will work closely with the Transactions practice at FTI Consulting.

“We continue to make strategic investments in our restructuring capabilities to best serve our clients as they navigate complex disruptions,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Guy and JP are well-respected practitioners who can help clients mitigate risk, manage exposure and minimize disruption. We are excited to welcome this team of experts to FTI Consulting.”

The Richmond Division of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is a popular venue for large Chapter 11 matters. Mr. Davis and Mr. Eldred have worked in Richmond together for more than 20 years and bring an in-depth knowledge of the local market.

“We have known FTI Consulting professionals for many years, and we have always respected the caliber of the people and their work,” Mr. Davis said. “The diversified platform is complementary for our practice, and our presence in Richmond will enable us to provide local support to clients in one of the more active bankruptcy dockets in the country, while also supporting clients nationwide on complex engagements.”

Mr. Davis has nearly 30 years of accounting, finance and consulting experience in the areas of corporate restructuring, commercial litigation, financial investigations and valuation. He has served as acting chief financial officer of debtor organizations, chief liquidation officer, court-approved claims and disbursing agent, and accountant to Chapter 7 trustees. He has also testified before several U.S. district, bankruptcy and circuit courts across the country. He has provided testimony on behalf of corporations, individuals, class-action plaintiffs and defendants, sureties and financial institutions.

Mr. Eldred brings more than 25 years of experience working in complicated distressed situations, commercial litigation matters, forensic investigations, M&A due diligence, process improvement and staff augmentation. He specializes in insolvency litigation and recovery actions, bankruptcy administration services and project management.

