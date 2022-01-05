CES 2022: Minim First to Offer In-App Chat Support; Announces Two New Motorola Mesh WiFi 6 Systems

Minim introduces new motosync app features and an expanded mesh WiFi portfolio, including a first-of-its-kind, ultra-high-speed wideband WiFi 6E mesh system



LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Minim, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced from CES 2022 that it is the first home networking provider to offer In-App Chat Support in the motosync app, powered by Minim. In addition, the company unveiled an expanded WiFi 6 mesh portfolio. Coming in Spring/Summer 2022, the Motorola Q11 AX3000 mesh WiFi system and Motorola Q14 AXE5400 mesh WiFi system will join the Motorola AX1800 mesh WiFi system launched last fall online in Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and BestBuy.com. Pricing at this time is undisclosed; however, Minim plans to launch the first-of-its-kind WiFi 6E Motorola Q14 at a price point that rivals WiFi 6 competitors.

“We’re excited to see Minim empower users with live in-app support to quickly and effectively resolve their own network issues,” said Elizabeth Parks, President of Parks Associates and host of CONNECTIONS™,: Smart Home Growth Strategies at CES. “Our research finds that 66% of US broadband households with a smart home device are interested in online tools that can help them solve challenges on their own, and this solution provides a unique and differentiated offering to help provide effective tech support.”

MOTOSYNC, POWERED BY MINIM GETS IN-APP CHAT



A market leader in feature-packed value, the motosync app empowers home WiFi users to set up, secure, and optimize their Motorola home network with ease.

Live In-App Chat - Starting today, moto sync now offers In-App Chat for live support with networking specialists without ever leaving the app.

sync now offers In-App Chat for live support with networking specialists without ever leaving the app. Issue Tracer - Recently launched, users can now pinpoint network issues with access points or their internet service and follow recommendations in a new visual display home screen.

Value-Packed - These features join advanced parental controls, guest network management, work network management, tracking script blocking, ad blocking, data tracking, malware protection, and more already included at no additional cost.

MOTOROLA Q11 HIGH-SPEED AX3000 MESH WIFI SYSTEM

Powering even the most sophisticated smart homes, the feature-rich Q11 WiFi 6 mesh system will deliver:



Blazing-fast AX3000 WiFi speeds up to 3 Gbps for the ultimate online experience.

Tri-band coverage up to 5,000 sqft. for simultaneous gaming, 4K/8K streaming, and video conferencing on over 100 connected devices.

Two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast wired connections where you need them.

MOTOROLA Q14 WIDEBAND AXE5400 MESH WIFI SYSTEM

Providing all the power of WiFi 6, plus a new 6GHz WiFi band exclusively for WiFi 6E-compatible devices, the first-of-its-kind Q14 WiFi 6E mesh system will deliver:



Wideband WiFi 6E delivers bandwidth for simultaneous 4K/8K streaming, gaming, and video conferencing.

Ultra-fast AXE5400 WiFi speeds up to 5.4 Gbps for unbeatable performance.

Tri-band coverage up to 5,000 sqft. to support over 100 connected devices throughout the whole home.

WPA3 security - The latest, cutting-edge WiFi security protocol that keeps your family and network safe.

Competitive price point will challenge lesser speeds and non ultra-wideband (6E).

Almost 20% of all WiFi 6 device shipments will support 6 GHz by 2022, according to the WiFi Alliance. The Motorola Q14 features a new industrial design with unique fabric wrapping that the company reports is a new direction for Motorola Networking.



“We believe the future of home networking requires artful objects that you wouldn’t mind on a shelf or coffee table,” said Nicole Zheng, Minim President & CMO. “WiFi 6E will require more access points in central locations for optimized performance. The Motorola Q14 is just the start.



“With 45% of consumers now preferring embedded messaging to communicate with businesses, we are thrilled to pioneer live In-App Chat in the motosync app,” continued Zheng. “We anticipate this new support channel will not only delight customers, but provide insights for continuous improvement of our automated mesh system setup guidance in the app, a perfect foundation for our mesh portfolio expansion.”



For more information about in-market Motorola Networking products powered by Minim, visit MotorolaNetwork.com. To schedule a virtual CES meetup with the Minim team, visit https://hello.minim.com/ces2022

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com





MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or nicole@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment