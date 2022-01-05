The Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 629.51 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195397/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the aircraft turbofan engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition, increase in the number of aircraft deliveries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft turbofan engine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The aircraft turbofan engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense aviation

• Civil aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of upgraded lightweight materials such as ceramics, composites, and super alloysas one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft turbofan engine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aircraft turbofan engine market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft turbofan engine market sizing

• Aircraft turbofan engine market forecast

• Aircraft turbofan engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft turbofan engine market vendors that include EuroJet Turbo GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ivchenko-Progress SE, Liebherr-International AG, PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., and Safran SA. Also, the aircraft turbofan engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________