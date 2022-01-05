The Global Herbal Medicine Market is expected to grow by $ 39.52 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Medicine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195394/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the herbal medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven immune-boosting properties of herbal medicine and low side effects. In addition, the immune-boosting properties of herbal medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The herbal medicine market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The herbal medicine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Capsules and Tablets

• Powders

• Extracts

• Syrups

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies natural healing as one of the prime reasons driving the herbal medicine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on herbal medicine market covers the following areas:

• Herbal medicine market sizing

• Herbal medicine market forecast

• Herbal medicine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herbal medicine market vendors that include Arizona Natural Products, Arkopharma Laboratories, Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Ricola Ltd., Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG, and ZeinPharma Germany GmbH. Also, the herbal medicine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

